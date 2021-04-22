BMSA demands internet service be kept tax free

Bangladesh Mobile Phone Subscribers Association (BMSA) demanded that the internet service be kept tax free. The demand was made at a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

President of the organization, Mohiuddin Ahmed, read out a written statement at a virtual press conference.

In the written statement, Mohiuddin Ahmed said telecommunication and internet services are the only reliable means of survival in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic. So the budget of this service is very important to the nation.

At present, almost 7 per cent of GDP is earned from this sector. In addition to this, if we calculate the overall e-commerce, telemedicine related to the sector, including the import and export of software, there is no doubt that it will be about 10 per cent of the GDP. On the one hand, consumer investment is the foremost, so we hope that the upcoming budget will reflect both the needs and aspirations of the customers.

He further added that the mobile telecommunication sector has been playing an undeniable role in building and expanding digital Bangladesh. At present, the number of mobile phone subscribers has surpassed 17 crore 33 lakh and the number of mobile internet service users is 10 crore 32 lakh.

In the year of 2008, where only 8 GBPS internet bandwidth was used, now it stands at 2200 GBPS. Therefore, in order to ensure the progress of Digital Bangladesh, several reforms are required to change the tax considering the budget of the next financial year.

Bangladesh currently levies an effective tax of 33.25% (VAT 15%, supplementary duty 10%, and surcharge 5%) on the use of mobile services without data. Mobile internet data service it is 21.75% (VAT 5% supplementary duty 10% surcharge 5%) which means the customer has to pay another Tk 33.25 in text form to use the service equivalent to Tk 100, which is Tk. 21.75 in case of data. It may be mentioned here that in last year's budget, the supplementary duty was increased from 10% to 15%. We know that the government of Bangladesh is working relentlessly to bring services to the doorsteps of the rural people. According to mobile operators, there is currently about 100 per cent mobile network coverage, but 54 per cent of people are using mobile services as a single customer. Another 46 per cent of customers are still out of mobile services. Then the higher tax rate is blamed as the ninth reason.

Now Tk 200 for per SIM is now applicable for purchase of new SIM connection. If the SMS tax is not withdrawn, the use of mobile services among the rural population cannot be expected to accelerate.






