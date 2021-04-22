Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 9:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BMSA demands internet service be kept tax free

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Mobile Phone Subscribers Association (BMSA) demanded that the internet service be kept tax free. The demand was made at a virtual press conference on Wednesday.
President of the organization, Mohiuddin Ahmed, read out a written statement at a virtual press conference.
In the written statement, Mohiuddin Ahmed said telecommunication and internet services are the only reliable means of survival in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic. So the budget of this service is very important to the nation.  
At present, almost 7 per cent of GDP is earned from this sector. In addition to this, if we calculate the overall e-commerce, telemedicine related to the sector, including the import and export of software, there is no doubt that it will be about 10 per cent of the GDP.   On the one hand, consumer investment is the foremost, so we hope that the upcoming budget will reflect both the needs and aspirations of the customers.
He further added that the mobile telecommunication sector has been playing an undeniable role in building and expanding digital Bangladesh.  At present, the number of mobile phone subscribers has surpassed 17 crore 33 lakh and the number of mobile internet service users is 10 crore 32 lakh.
In the year of 2008, where only 8 GBPS internet bandwidth was used, now it stands at 2200 GBPS.  Therefore, in order to ensure the progress of Digital Bangladesh, several reforms are required to change the tax considering the budget of the next financial year.
Bangladesh currently levies an effective tax of 33.25% (VAT 15%, supplementary duty 10%, and surcharge 5%) on the use of mobile services without data. Mobile internet data service it is 21.75% (VAT 5% supplementary duty 10% surcharge 5%) which means the customer has to pay another Tk 33.25 in text form to use the service equivalent to Tk 100, which is Tk. 21.75 in case of data. It may be mentioned here that in last year's budget, the supplementary duty was increased from 10% to 15%. We know that the government of Bangladesh is working relentlessly to bring services to the doorsteps of the rural people.  According to mobile operators, there is currently about 100 per cent mobile network coverage, but 54 per cent of people are using mobile services as a single customer. Another 46 per cent of customers are still out of mobile services. Then the higher tax rate is blamed as the ninth reason.
Now Tk 200 for per SIM is now applicable for purchase of new SIM connection. If the SMS tax is not withdrawn, the use of mobile services among the rural population cannot be expected to accelerate.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Yamaha sends legal notice to Evaly for selling its motorcycles
BD raises concern over UK’s travel ‘red list’
Oman bans incoming passengers from BD
Govt made Bangladesh a ‘hell’, says Fakhrul
200 shanties gutted in Uttara slum fire
BMSA demands internet service be kept tax free
Maulana Qurban Ali Kasemi placed on 7-day remand
Children frolicking in Chandrima Lake in the capital on Wednesday


Latest News
Huawei unveils smart car components
Car bombing in Pakistan hotel kills 4, wounds 11
Singapore probing COVID re-infections
Oman bans entry of passengers flying from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
Doctors asked to show ID cards whenever required
Padma Bridge to open in June next year: Quader
Mild to moderate heat wave sweeps over country
Bangladesh faces great danger from Indian triple mutation Covid variant
Rare snake Red Coral Kukri rescued in Panchagarh
Serum won't export Covid vaccine till July
Most Read News
Hefazat leader Ataullah arrested from Dhaka
Teenager drowns in Karatoa
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4,280 cases, 7,072 recoveries in a day
Fatulla factory fire burns fabric, machines
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum Tk 2,310
Hefazat assistant secy general Kashmi arrested
All passengers can fly by spl flights: CAAB
Black teenage girl shoot dead by Ohio police
Online application process of CUET, KUET, RUET to start Apr 24
Shadow war between Iran and Israel
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft