Maulana Qurban Ali Kasemi placed on 7-day remand

Maulana Qurban Ali Kasemi, vice-president of Hefazat-e-Islam and joint secretary general of Khilafat Majlish, was placed on a seven-day remand on Wednesday in a case filed over the mayhem at Shapla Chattar in the capital eight years ago.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the remand order after the Detective Branch (DB) of police produced Kasemi before the court with a ten-day prayer in the case filed with the Paltan police in 2013.

A team of the Detective Branch (DB) arrested the Islamist leader on Tuesday from Basabo area.

On May 5 in 2013 following a massive rally, Hefazat men clashed with law enforcers and Awami League activists, turning that part of the capital city into a veritable warzone. They looted shops and torched police outposts, several vehicles and hundreds of shops.

Following the rampage, more than 50 cases were filed with Paltan and Motijheel police stations on charges of murder and violence against hundreds of people, including Hefazat's the then secretary general Junaid Babunagari. Another two central leaders Mufti Shakhawat Hossain Razi and Maulana Monzurul Islam were placed on a 21-day remand each again in three cases relating to Shapla Chattar mayhem.







