RMG factory fire damages fabric, machines worth cores of taka

Narayanganj, Apr 21: A fire broke out at a readymade garments factory in Fatulla of Narayanganj early Wednesday, burning down fabric and machines worth about several crore taka.

Workers of Cadtex garments in Kutubail Katherpool area said a fire broke out at the dying section when a running clothe drier machine exploded with a big bang around 2:00am.

Some 70 workers were working in the factory when it caught fire. But, no casualty or injury was reported as they hurriedly came out of the factory, said factory manager (admin) Sirajul Islam.

Meanwhile, the explosion has blown off the iron-made main gate of the factory some 30 yards away.

On information, five fire fighting units from Narayanganj station rushed to the scene and put out the flame, said Narayanganj Fire Service deputy director Abdullah Al Arifin. He said the extent of damage could be ascertained after investigation.









