Thursday, 22 April, 2021, 9:56 AM
Uttara Lake dev project to cost 150pc more, time extended for 3 years

Published : Thursday, 22 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Mohammad Zakaria

The cost of Uttara Lake Development project has been increased to more than 150 per cent due to several reasons.
The tenure of the project will also be increased for another three years for completion.
RAJUK has sent a proposal to the Planning Commission for cost and time extension of the project recently, a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Wednesday.
Earlier, the cost of the project was at Tk 37.32 crore. Now, the implementing body has proposed to increase the cost by Tk 57.65 crore and three year time extension. The total of cost of the project will now be Tk 94.98 crore.
The tenure of the project has already been extended three times since 2014.
The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) of the Commission will sit at a meeting on the proposal after the end of the lockdown.
Deputy Chief of the Physical Infrastructure Division of the Planning Commission Devuttom Shynal said the project proposal has been sent to the Planning Commission. It has been proposed to increase the duration and cost of the project. After the lockdown, the final decision would be taken at PEC meeting.
Under the project, protecting the lake from occupiers, increasing the water holding capacity of the lake, enhancing the aesthetic beauty of the metropolis through the development of the natural environment, constructing walkways for the pedestrians, improving traffic management through construction of bridges, preventing pollution of the lake through diversion drainage and to improve the quality of water in the lake and to develop recreational facilities.


