

Hefazat leaders Kashemi, Amin, Sharafat held

Detective Branch of Wari Division arrested Kashemi around 5pm. Detective Branch of Wari Division DC Abdul Ahad confirmed media about the arrest.

He is also the vice president of Hefazat Dhaka metropolitan unit and nayeb-e-ameer of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish. He was shown arrested in a case filed for violence by Hefazat men at Shapla Chattar in Dhaka in 2013.

Meanwhile, another DB team arrested Khelafat Majlish's joint secretary Mufti Sharafat Hossain from Mirpur around 5:00pm. He was involved in Hefajat's violence in 2013 and March this year, Mashiur Rahman, deputy commissioner (DB-Gulshan) of DMP told The Daily Star.

Mufti Sharafat is directly involved in Hefajat but does not hold any post, police and Hefajat leaders said.

Meanwhile, at least one dozen Hefazat-e-Islam's men including its central committee assistant organising secretary Maulana Ataullah Amin were arrested early Wednesday from the capital and Brahmanbaria.

Rapid Action Battalion members arrested Maulana Ataullah Amin from the capital early Wednesday.

Amin, also the joint secretary general of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, was nabbed from Mohammadpur area, RAB's detective branch director Lt Col Khayrul Islam confirmed.

Khandoker Al Mahin, director of RAB's law and media department, media on Wednesday morning that Ataur Rahman has been staying in this Madrasa. He was accused in a case filed on allegation of vandalising cars and arson attack. Procedures are ongoing to hand him over to police. Ataur Rahman has been arrested on the next day of a meeting between the top leaders of Islamist hardliner Hefazat-e-Islam and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at his residence in the capital.

Our Brahmanbaria Correspondent added that eleven more people have been arrested in connection with the last month's mayhem by Islamist hardliner Hefazat-e-Islam men in Brahmanbaria, taking the total number of arrests to 328.







