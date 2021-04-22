PM allocates Tk 10.50 crore for the poor affected by ‘lockdown’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday allocated Tk 10.50 crore for providing assistance to the poor and insolvent people who have been affected due to the ongoing lockdown that the government enforced for containing the spread of coronavirus.

"The assistance has been provided from the PM's Relief and Welfare Fund," said PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim. He said the deputy commissioners will provide the assistance after making lists of the poor and insolvent people who have been affected most by the ongoing lockdown.

The amount of the allotted money will vary depending on the number of poor, distressed and insolvent people in the districts.

Karim also said all the deputy commissioners of 64 districts will get the share of the allotted money.

The government imposed a nationwide limited scale lockdown for one week from April 5 as part of its move to contain the spike in both coronavirus infections and fatalities. After the weeklong lockdown, the government enforced a fresh one-week lockdown with harsher measures from April 14 and later it was extended till April 28 midnight. On April 18, the Prime Minister declared to provide financial assistance to some 36 lakh families who have been hit hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and recent natural disasters. -UNB





