Community Radios helping tackle pandemic, info-demic

Community Radios have been broadcasting various programmes 160 hours a day for tackling the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and Info-demic by following the government instructions.

Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) has been exploring and sharing the updated information and materials needed by the radio stations, according to a press release.

The content of the programme motivates community people to stay at home and be safe, take COVID-19 vaccine immediately, avoid gathering, wear the mask. wash hands frequently, etc.

Community Radio broadcasts are a useful means to share community information, especially to the most remote populations. In rural Bangladesh, people depend on it as their primary source of information.

Since the lockdown is going on and the community radio stations have been broadcasting COVID-19 related programme through community service announcement (CSA) Radio Spots, Jingle, Drama, magazine, interviews of Upazila and District Corona Prevention Committee, District and Upazila Administration, and vaccination team on COVID-19 and community people's voices too.

Community Radio broadcasters are working by maintaining a close liaison with the Local Corona Committees, Communities, District, and Upazila Administration for updates. Community Radios have restricted visitors' entry in the premises, make the security alert, monitor body temperature of broadcasters, and disinfecting equipment and other accessories frequently and regularly.

The Community Radios are broadcasting programme with special emphasis to provide COVID-19 vaccine to the disadvantaged and marginalised community people and ensure government incentive package for the most vulnerable, disadvantaged, and marginalised community during the lockdown.

Community people are making phone calls and sending SMS during the live broadcasting to share their queries. -UNB