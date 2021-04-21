Bank borrowers’ repayment relaxed until June 30

Bank borrowers can repay their loans until June 30 instead of the earlier deadline of March 31 without being defaulters.

A Bangladesh Bank circular, issued on Tuesday, gave this relaxation to the bank borrowers.

It said the measure was taken considering the negative impact of coronavirus

on Bangladesh's economy.

In the existing situation, those who will face trouble in repaying their loan installments by March 2021, can make their repayments until June 30 on the basis of bank-client relation.

"In this case, their loans would not be classified," it said, adding that other policies will remain applicable in case of calculating the loans, lease, interest on advances and profits while no penalty interest or extra fee will be charged.

-UNB







