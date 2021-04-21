Video
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021
UK puts India on red list, US renews advisory as coronavirus cases surge      
Front Page

UK puts India on red list, US renews advisory as coronavirus cases surge

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

NEW DELHI, Apr 20: India has been the biggest global hotspot of Covid-19 pandemic for about two weeks. Some countries have responded with restrictions on travel from and to India. New Zealand, Hong Kong and Pakistan have banned travel from India.
The UK put India on the "red list" of countries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. This came after Boris Johnson called off his April visit to India for summit-level bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The UK's travel restriction order means that only British citizens can travel from India to the country. Others are barred from visiting the UK from India.
The US issued a warning on Monday to its citizens who have planned a trip to India. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told US citizens to avoid all travel to India. "If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel," said the CDC adding, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading variants     spreading Covid-19 in India. This came a day after the US said it would advise its citizens to avoid travel to roughly 80 per cent of the world.
India has recorded more than three million new infections and 18,000 deaths this month, bringing its caseload to the world's second-highest, after the United States.  Singapore also boosted restrictions on arrivals from India Tuesday, adding a week to the previously required 14-day quarantine period.  These moves follow Britain's decision on Monday to add India to its "red list", and Hong Kong's ban on all flights from the country.   
India has been struggling to rein in its raging outbreak, with hospitals running out of beds and the government forced to reimpose economically painful restrictions. Its capital and worst-hit city New Delhi entered a week-long lockdown on Monday, with parks, cinemas and malls closed. The lockdown announcement prompted tens of thousands of migrant workers to flee Delhi, in scenes reminiscent of the national shutdown a year ago that inflicted economic and human misery.
Mumbai's home state of Maharashtra, the epicentre of the recent surge, on Tuesday further tightened restrictions on grocery shops and home deliveries.  All non-essential shops and malls in the western state are currently shut until May 1.    -REUTERS


