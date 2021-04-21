Govt goes tough on Hefazat, party faces leadership crisis

The government has taken a tough stand against Hefazat-e-Islam due to several acts of vandalism and mayhem carried out by their leaders and activists during the golden jubilee celebration of country's independence in the name of anti-Modi movement.

Several central leaders of Hefazat have been arrested one by one since April 11 this year. As a result, many of their leaders are absconding to avoid arrest.

Due to wrong decision of their leaders and pressure from the government the Hefazat leadership has been passing a hard time for decision making.

Meanwhile, the government has been able to curtail Hefazat's snubbing and its top leaders are trying to negotiate with the government to free their arrested leaders. A delegation of five to six leaders of Hefazat met with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Monday night and discussed with him for over an hour.

Hefazat's leaders refused to talk to media after the meeting. But, according to insiders, the meeting with the Home Minister was not fruitful.

The ruling party Awami League (AL) blamed BNP and Jamaat for patronizing Hefazat in carrying out mayhems. AL leaders and activists already have declared to tackle Hefazat at the field level. They are gearing up their activities to tackle Hefazat legally and politically at the field level.

Though, BNP has been refusing AL's blame regarding Hefazat. But, at the same time, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday demanded release of the arrested leaders of Hefazat.

He said, "I earlier said the government launched a crackdown taking advantage of the lockdown over the last few days. It's arresting BNP leaders and activists, religious leaders and alem-ulema indiscriminately."

Fakhrul said BNP has no political links with Hefazat-e-Islam as it is completely a religious organisation, not a political party.

Meanwhile, Hefazat chief Junaid Babunagari, in a statement on social media, termed the cases filed against the Islamist group leaders as false and fabricated.

He also asked for unconditional release of all the Hefazat leaders, including Mamunul Haque and Azizul Haque Islamabadi.

However, AL leaders said that Jamaat, BNP and Hefazat-e-Islam are the two sides of the same coin. They are against the counry's independence and against the national flag and anthem.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said that BNP not only instigated the recent mayhem of Hefazat-e-Islam rather it was involved in the violent acts.

At the same time, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "Jamaat, BNP and Hefazat are two sides of the same coin. They are against Bangladesh, against our independence, against our national anthem, against the national flag. They want to make Bangladesh Pakistan."

However, leaders of the leftist political parties blamed the ruling AL and the BNP for the destructive violence across the country by Hefazat-e-Islam. Leftist leaders said that AL and BNP use this type of communal forces for their interest of power politics.

Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) General Secretary Shah Alam said, "The destruction that Hefazat has recently carried out is entirely against the spirit of our Liberation War. The government is now cracking down on them. But, the government has nurtured Hefazat before for it power politics."

"Through this double standard policy, the government has undermined the ideology of the Liberation War," he added.

Meanwhile, the government is going to revive the old cases of 2013 against Hefazat. As a result, it is assumed that the communal force will fall in a leadership crisis.

