Wednesday, 21 April, 2021, 5:01 PM
Home Front Page

Row among docs, magistrates, police undesirable: HC

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday said that the police and the doctors have issued separate statements blaming each other over the altercation involving a physician, a magistrate and a police officer over Movement Pass in the capital which is undesirable.
The HC expected that everybody would act responsibly. No one should have ego or jactation of power during discharging responsibilities.
The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir came up with the observation while hearing on a matter in this regard.
Supreme Court lawyer Dr Eunus Ali Akond placed the matter seeking a permission to file a writ petition into the incident for inquiry.
The court asked Eunus not to take such cases in future, saying that it will look into the matter if any aggrieved person of the incident moves any petition.
The HC bench asked Attorney General AM Amin Uddin to look into the matter over the issuance of statements on the incident.
Attorney General Amin Uddin told the HC that the incident of altercation is "unfortunate".
Earlier, on Monday, Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) issued separate statements over the incident.
On the day, the same HC bench refused to pass any order regarding the incident of altercation, the video footage of which went viral on social media on Sunday.
On Sunday, an altercation took place among a doctor, a magistrate, and a police team on Elephant Road when they asked for her identity card.
Police stopped a car carrying the doctor who is an Associate Professor of the Radiology and Imaging Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.
The doctor had her medical apron on while the car had a "doctor" sticker on the wind shield. The on-duty policemen first wanted to see her identity card. She said she did not have it. Then, executive magistrate Sheikh Mamunur Rashid asked whether she had a Movement Pass.


