Wednesday, 21 April, 2021, 5:01 PM
latest Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day      
Home Front Page

91 die, 4,559 infected in 24 hours

Slight fall in daily Covid-19 deaths

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

After recording over 100 daily Covid-19 deaths for four consecutive days, the country registered 91 more fatalities in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, showing a little bit of fall in the death toll.
With 91, the total number of deaths has now reached 10,588 and the death rate stands at 1.45 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
At least 4,559 new infections     were recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected to 7,27,780, the release said.
The current positivity rate is 16.85 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.94 percent.
Besides, 6,811patients were recovered in the last 24 hours with an 86.31 per cent recovery rate. A total of 27,056samples were tested at 257 labs across the country in the last 24 hours.
Among the deceased, 58 were men and 33 were women. Of them, 60 were in Dhaka division, 17 in Chittagong, five in Khulna, four in Barisal, three in Rajshahi and two in Rangpur divisions.
Fifty-two patients died at government hospitals, 36 in private hospitals, two at home and one pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.
Fifty-four of the deceased were aged above 60, 18 between 51 and 60, 11 between 41 and 50, seven aged between 31 and 40, and one aged between 11 and 20.
Since the beginning, 6,179 people have died in Dhaka Division, 1,909 in Chittagong, 557 in Rajshahi, 652 in Khulna, 315 in Barisal, 352 in Sylhet, 401 in Rangpur, and 223 in Mymensingh divisions.
The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.
However, the fastspreading coronavirus has claimed 3,046,224 lives and infected 142,811,450 people across the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 121,348,946 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 219 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
Besides, 4,559 people got infected by the deadly virus during the period, said a handout of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Monday, the country had broken all the previous records of Covid-19 deaths registering 112 fatalities.
The latest figure pushed up the death tally to 10,588 with a mortality rate of 1.45 percent.
The fresh Covid-19 cases were reported after testing 27,056 samples. The infection rate dropped to 16.85 percent from 17.68 percent on Monday, the handout said.


