coronavirus update bangladesh

Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day
Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
l 91 more die, total 10,588
l 4,559 newly infected, total 7,27,780
l Samples tested in 24 hours - 27,056
World
l Total active cases 18,417,934
l Total deaths 3,046,353
