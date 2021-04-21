Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021, 5:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day      
Home Front Page

coronavirus update bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

l    91 more die, total 10,588
l    4,559 newly infected, total 7,27,780
l    Samples tested in 24 hours - 27,056
World
l    Total active cases 18,417,934
l    Total deaths  3,046,353


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World nears climate ‘abyss’: UN
People wait in a long queue for hours to get tested for Covid-19 at BSMMU
Bank borrowers’ repayment relaxed until June 30
UK puts India on red list, US renews advisory as coronavirus cases surge
Rahul Gandhi tests Covid-19 positive
Govt goes tough on Hefazat, party faces leadership crisis
BD slips one notch on World Press Freedom Index
Row among docs, magistrates, police undesirable: HC


Latest News
Housewife found dead, family claims murder
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum 2,310
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day
Oscar-nominated Bosnian film highlights Srebrenica genocide
Virus spreading fast due to new variants, 1,200 beds vacant: DGHS
Man killed over land dispute in Saltha
Arrested Khulna journalist sent to jail
Man held in Savar for murder
Regional cooperation can bolster South Asian capabilities to fight pandemic: ICCB
Child orator Rafiqul put on 4-day remand
Most Read News
VISA uncertainty for higher study aspirants of USA
Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job over Mamunul resort scandal
Eliminate communalism with the spirit of humanism
Model Swarna put on one-day remand
91 die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; 4559 cases
Circular issued extending lockdown till Apr 28
Hefazat leaders meet home minister
10,681 accused secure bail through virtual hearing from lower courts
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Rajshahi
Russia proposes making vaccine in Bangladesh: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft