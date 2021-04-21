Video
Circular issued on lockdown extension

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

Keeping flight operations functional partiality for domestic and a section of international destinations the government extended the ongoing eight-day lockdown by another week till April 28 from April 22 as Covid-19 infections keep soaring.
A gazette notification was issued on Tuesday saying restrictions imposed in the previous week will be effective during the extended period too following the same conditions.
Public Administration Ministry's Senior Secretary Sheikh Yusuf Harun told this correspondent that the conditions of the extended period will remain unchanged. People must have to comply with the restrictions to save them from deadly virus.
The government decided to operate flights between Bangladesh and China under special consideration after reviewing the urgency of passengers.
At the same time, the flights of four Middle East countries and Singapore will be operated as regular flights instead of special according to the announcement of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).
The CAAB took the decision on Tuesday.
CAAB decided to allow flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US Bangla Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, and China Southern Airlines to operate passenger flights between two countries.
The conditions will follow the decisions taken during the meeting on 16 April chaired by CAAB Chairman, said a press release on Tuesday.
The decision will come into effect immediately and will remain valid until 28 April.
All incoming and outgoing passengers must possess PCR-based Covid-19 negative certificates obtained within 72 hours of the flight departure time irrespective of Covid-19 vaccination.
All passengers coming to Bangladesh shall have to complete a fourteen-day institutional quarantine at government-nominated facilities or at hotels at the passengers' own expenses.
Airlines shall issue boarding passes only after ensuring the institutional quarantine arrangements for every passenger, it said.


