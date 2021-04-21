Covid vaccines should be declared global public goods: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina delivering a video speech at the opening plenary of the four-day annual conference Boao Forum for Asia (BAF) on Tuesday. PHOTO: PID

The pandemic, she noted, has brought mankind at a crossroad of human history confronting possibly the gravest global challenge of our times.

"The socio-economic impacts of the pandemic are massive and are still unfolding. It is, therefore, extremely important to strengthen the global and regional partnerships through coordinated efforts to address these challenges," she said.

Prime Minister Hasina said this in her prerecorded video speech at the opening plenary of the four-day annual conference Boao Forum for Asia

(BAF) titled "A world in change: Join hands to strengthen global governance and advance Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Cooperation".

Partnership and Connectivity

Sheikh Hasina focused on three issues: First, the need for strong partnership to address the challenges posed by the pandemic, and to make vaccines available to everyone by declaring it as global public goods;

Second, the need to work together for harnessing the power of technology as the future will be driven by the 4IR, which comes with opportunities and challenges, and

Third, seamless physical and digital connectivity which will be the key to reaping the benefits of the Asian Century.

She said that under the current state of globalisation, every country has to do its part for common good. The nations and economies will have to look out for each other as no single country in this world can sustain on its own.

"Let's think together, work together and grow together," she said.

More Access To Funds: The Prime Minister said that the pandemic highlights the crucial role of global governance to ensure that no one is left behind even during crisis.

"Bangladesh believes in the primacy of the global institutions. All nations need to work together to make the UN and other international organisations effective so that everyone's requirement of vaccines and medical requirement are met," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that the WHO, GAVI and other relevant organisations must uphold the rights of Member States and ensure equity and justice.

Putting emphasis on declaring COVID-19 vaccines as global public goods, she said that countries producing the vaccines should help others produce them with a view to attaining universal vaccine coverage.

At these critical times, she said, financial and technical supports to developing countries have also become more important.

"Developing countries need more access to the funds of the International Financial Institutions and the Multinational Development Banks."

Growing Faster Together: The Prime Minister said that Bangladesh has been trying to mitigate the adverse impacts of the pandemic through balanced measures between life and livelihood. -UNB







