Lockdown deepens economic crisis

The trade, which focuses on Ramadan and Eid, the big consumer spending seasons, has come to a halt due to lockdowns that will ultimately affect the achievement of gross domestic product (GDP) target in the current fiscal year.

This year has already seen three phases of lockdown with the fourth to be in place from April 22.

Last year also saw a three-month government holidays.

But still the rate of Covid-19 infections and death has not shown any sign to relent.

Economists think that there is no alternative to strict lockdown to reduce

the number of infections and deaths.

However, they say just as there are benefits of lockdown, there are also huge loss due to stalemate across the country.

Economists say the economic loss as a result of lockdown is multidimensional.

Ahsan H Monsoor, Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI) said, "All sectors of the economy will suffer more or less in lockdown. Some sectors are directly affected while others are affected after the lockdown is lifted.

He said small entrepreneurs are directly affected by lockdown. When small traders are in danger, their families are also in danger.

And even if the big entrepreneurs survive with the help of the government, it also creates problems. Many employees lose their jobs. As a result, it has a negative impact on the economy in the long run.

According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), exports from Bangladesh during July-March of the current fiscal year amounted to USD $ 2,893.83 crore, which is 12 percent less than the same period of the last year.

The BGMEA, an association of garments owners of major export sectors, says the readymade garments sector has lost about 9.5 percent of exports in the first nine months of the current fiscal year as compared to 2018-19.

Sources said the second wave of coronavirus has had a negative impact on the country's major ready-made garments market, especially in European countries.

New lockdowns are going on in many countries. This is having a direct impact on the export earnings of the garment sector in Bangladesh. As a result, those who used to repay bank loans regularly are now losing that ability. The banking sector is in trouble.

The main markets for the country's readymade garments sector are Italy, Spain, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. 70 percent of readymade garments are exported to these five countries. According to Finance Ministry sources, the development project has slowed down due to the impact of coronavirus second wave. This has affected the overall expenditure.

And due to the slow development projects, the implementation rate of the Annual Development Programmes (ADP) is declining by about 25 percent.

Out of the ADP target of Tk 2, 5,145 crore, Tk 33,300 crore had been spent till December. Tk 44,164 crore was spent during the same period last year. In other words, the implementation rate in ADP has decreased by 24.63 percent as compared to the same period last year.

Bangladesh Bank said the trade deficit is increasing. The deficit was $ 822.50 crore during July-January in the last fiscal year. At the same time this year, it is $ 978.70 crore.

According to the Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, the daily loss of 53 lakh small and medium enterprises in the country last year was around Tk1,074 crore.

Helal Uddin, President of the Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, said the amount of damage was almost the same this year. He said, "Small and very small business sector has suffered the most in the lockdown last year."

He said, "There are more than 53 lakh small traders in Bangladesh." Their capital ranges from Tk 50,000 to Tk 100,000. They have wasted all their capital in the last Lockdown. Entrepreneurs in this small business sector did not get any incentive. They are trying to turn themselves around."

Meanwhile, the Shop Traders Welfare Association has urged the government not to extend the lockdown. A letter signed by Arifur Rahman Tipu, General Secretary of the organization, said, "Many small and medium-sized businesses are not able to market properly."

The letter said, "If the lockdown period is extended, our small and medium businesses will lose their whole capital."

Bangladesh Development Research Institute researcher Dr Zaid Bakht thinks that like last year, the service sector has suffered more in the lockdown.

However, he noted that the government's efforts to tackle Covid-19 last year had yielded good results. But everything depends on the health sector. 'He said if the health sector is good, other sectors will also be good. And if the health sector goes out of control, it will have a negative impact on all sectors.

The Finance Ministry has prepared a report on the economic loss of coronavirus first wave. It is said that in the financial year 2019-20, there was a financial loss of Tk 75,000 crore.

A total of Tk 1.24 lakh crore has to be spent under 23 incentive packages to cover the loss i.e. 4.44 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). In other words, more incentives were given in the last fiscal year than the financial loss of coronavirus. Sources said the government had announced 23 types of stimulus package to tackle the economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam, former caretaker government's financial adviser said if the lockdown was extended the economy would lose its way. This will reduce people's income. This will reduce the ability to spend. As everything is stagnant, demand and production will naturally decrease which will have a negative impact on the macro-economy, he said.





