

BUET renames building after Jamilur Reza Choudhury

The university authority disclosed this decision on Tuesday in a press release signed by Md Shafiur Rahman, Assistant Director (Information) of the university.

In the 523rd syndicate meeting was held on April 6, it was decided to rename 'Civil Engineering Building' of this university as 'Dr. Jamilur Reza Chowdhury Civil Engineering Building.'

Earlier, BUET Alumni Association on January 29 submitted an application to BUET Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Satya Prasad Majumdar to rename the Civil Engineering Building after Prof Dr Jamilur Reza Choudhury.

Following this, the proposal was unanimously accepted in the 58th meeting of the Faculty of Civil Engineering on March 28.

In the 523rd session of BUET Syndicate, the proposal to rename the building as "Dr. Jamilur Reza Choudhury Civil Engineering Building" was approved.

Dr. Jamilur Reza Choudhury was a civil engineer, professor, researcher, and education advocate.

