

Actor Alamgir catches C-19

He tested positive for the virus on Saturday, and on the same day got admitted to a hospital in the capital.

His daughter and singer Akhi Alamgir said on Tuesday.

"Mashallah, now he (Alamgir) is doing well. I urge all you to pray for my father," she said.

Earlier on April 14, Alamgir and his wife Runa Laila, one of the best-known singers in South Asia, received their second dose of coronavirus vaccine.

The popular actor won the National Film Award a record nine times for his roles in Bangladesh films. -Agency











