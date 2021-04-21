Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021, 5:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum 2,310       Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day      
Home City News

Actor Alamgir catches C-19

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Actor Alamgir catches C-19

Actor Alamgir catches C-19

Acclaimed actor Alamgir has been infected with the novel coronavirus.
He tested positive for the virus on Saturday, and on the same day got admitted to a hospital in the capital.
His daughter and singer Akhi Alamgir said on Tuesday.
"Mashallah, now he (Alamgir) is doing well. I urge all you to pray for my father," she said.
Earlier on April 14, Alamgir and his wife Runa Laila, one of the best-known singers in South Asia, received their second dose of coronavirus vaccine.
The popular actor won the National Film Award a record nine times for his roles in Bangladesh films.    -Agency


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BUET renames building after Jamilur Reza Choudhury
Jahangir Kabir Nanak inaugurates a free oxygen service
Actor Alamgir catches C-19
Beggars passing days in increased hardship during lockdown
Air Chief goes for Turkey
My statement on disappearance of Ilias Ali distorted: Mirza Abbas
A vendor selling vegetables outside the bamboo barricades set up in Wari area
3 Bangladeshis killed in Oman road accident


Latest News
Housewife found dead, family claims murder
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum 2,310
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day
Oscar-nominated Bosnian film highlights Srebrenica genocide
Virus spreading fast due to new variants, 1,200 beds vacant: DGHS
Man killed over land dispute in Saltha
Arrested Khulna journalist sent to jail
Man held in Savar for murder
Regional cooperation can bolster South Asian capabilities to fight pandemic: ICCB
Child orator Rafiqul put on 4-day remand
Most Read News
VISA uncertainty for higher study aspirants of USA
Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job over Mamunul resort scandal
Eliminate communalism with the spirit of humanism
Model Swarna put on one-day remand
91 die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; 4559 cases
Circular issued extending lockdown till Apr 28
Hefazat leaders meet home minister
10,681 accused secure bail through virtual hearing from lower courts
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Rajshahi
Russia proposes making vaccine in Bangladesh: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft