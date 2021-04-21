|
Actor Alamgir catches C-19
Acclaimed actor Alamgir has been infected with the novel coronavirus.
He tested positive for the virus on Saturday, and on the same day got admitted to a hospital in the capital.
His daughter and singer Akhi Alamgir said on Tuesday.
"Mashallah, now he (Alamgir) is doing well. I urge all you to pray for my father," she said.
Earlier on April 14, Alamgir and his wife Runa Laila, one of the best-known singers in South Asia, received their second dose of coronavirus vaccine.
The popular actor won the National Film Award a record nine times for his roles in Bangladesh films. -Agency