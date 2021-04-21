

Health Services Division fails to utilise ADP’s allocated funds



Turning fully complacent and smug, mainly because of a temporary period blessed with low death and infection rates, the public hospitals hadn't increased ICU beds. Number of tests carried out in centres is yet a far cry from reaching 50, 000 mark. And now we come to learn that the Health Services Division (HSD) somehow managed to utilise a mere 21 percent of their allocations from the Annual Development Programme (ADP) in the last nine months. While On average, the progress of implementation of ADP funds for other divisions and ministries is 41 percent over that duration, HSD has performed miserably.



According to the latest report submitted by the implementation, monitoring and evaluation division of the planning ministry - the Health Services Division (HSD) could spend only Tk 2,515.54 crore out of the total Tk 11,979.34 crore ADP allocated fund. Not to mention, the HSD has displayed disturbing inefficiency in implementing different projects.



We express grave concern over HSD's incompetence and especially at a time when the pandemic is turning worse at home. It is particularly shameful for the health sector, since the biggest health crisis of the last hundred years appears to have made no difference to the implementation capacity of the very ministry which was supposed to be at the frontline. The million dollar questions, however, are the HSD officials prepared to shoulder this fund utilisation failure? Who are going to be held accountable for the fund fiasco, and what actions will be taken against the inept officials?



The recent report has also exposed another more-than-worrying truth: Despite a series of perilous weaknesses and flaws publicized since the pandemic breakout last year, we still do not have the right people in the right positions in the health services sector. A very few policymakers of this sector have knowledge on technical issues of public health management.



However, we are once more compelled to draw immediate attention of the Prime Minister, and therefore urge the highest political authority to take appropriate action based on the latest report. The report comes more than just a wakeup call in the midst of an aggravating global pandemic. Unless the HSD goes through a massive transformation any time soon, we fear, it will not only fail to address the ever- expanding health crisis, but would be branded as an unproductive and hopeless state wing. Following marked poor performance to tackle the C-19 Pandemic in 2020, it was expected that the country's health sector would turn around this year. State-run hospitals and health care centres would re-emerge as a pro - people and service oriented entities. However, the reality speaks of a different scenario.Turning fully complacent and smug, mainly because of a temporary period blessed with low death and infection rates, the public hospitals hadn't increased ICU beds. Number of tests carried out in centres is yet a far cry from reaching 50, 000 mark. And now we come to learn that the Health Services Division (HSD) somehow managed to utilise a mere 21 percent of their allocations from the Annual Development Programme (ADP) in the last nine months. While On average, the progress of implementation of ADP funds for other divisions and ministries is 41 percent over that duration, HSD has performed miserably.According to the latest report submitted by the implementation, monitoring and evaluation division of the planning ministry - the Health Services Division (HSD) could spend only Tk 2,515.54 crore out of the total Tk 11,979.34 crore ADP allocated fund. Not to mention, the HSD has displayed disturbing inefficiency in implementing different projects.We express grave concern over HSD's incompetence and especially at a time when the pandemic is turning worse at home. It is particularly shameful for the health sector, since the biggest health crisis of the last hundred years appears to have made no difference to the implementation capacity of the very ministry which was supposed to be at the frontline. The million dollar questions, however, are the HSD officials prepared to shoulder this fund utilisation failure? Who are going to be held accountable for the fund fiasco, and what actions will be taken against the inept officials?The recent report has also exposed another more-than-worrying truth: Despite a series of perilous weaknesses and flaws publicized since the pandemic breakout last year, we still do not have the right people in the right positions in the health services sector. A very few policymakers of this sector have knowledge on technical issues of public health management.However, we are once more compelled to draw immediate attention of the Prime Minister, and therefore urge the highest political authority to take appropriate action based on the latest report. The report comes more than just a wakeup call in the midst of an aggravating global pandemic. Unless the HSD goes through a massive transformation any time soon, we fear, it will not only fail to address the ever- expanding health crisis, but would be branded as an unproductive and hopeless state wing.