Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021, 5:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum 2,310       Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day      
Home Editorial

Health Services Division fails to utilise ADP’s allocated funds

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Health Services Division fails to utilise ADP’s allocated funds

Health Services Division fails to utilise ADP’s allocated funds

Following marked poor performance to tackle the C-19 Pandemic in 2020, it was expected that the country's health sector would turn around this year. State-run hospitals and health care centres would re-emerge as a pro - people and service oriented entities. However, the reality speaks of a different scenario.

Turning fully complacent and smug, mainly because of a temporary period blessed with low death and infection rates, the public hospitals hadn't increased ICU beds. Number of tests carried out in centres is yet a far cry from reaching 50, 000 mark. And now we come to learn that the Health Services Division (HSD) somehow managed to utilise a mere 21 percent of their allocations from the Annual Development Programme (ADP) in the last nine months. While On average, the progress of implementation of ADP funds for other divisions and ministries is 41 percent over that duration, HSD has performed miserably.

According to the latest report submitted by the implementation, monitoring and evaluation division of the planning ministry - the Health Services Division (HSD) could spend only Tk 2,515.54 crore out of the total Tk 11,979.34 crore ADP allocated fund. Not to mention, the HSD has displayed disturbing inefficiency in implementing different    projects.

We express grave concern over HSD's incompetence and especially at a time when the pandemic is turning worse at home. It is particularly shameful for the health sector, since the biggest health crisis of the last hundred years appears to have made no difference to the implementation capacity of the very ministry which was supposed to be at the frontline. The million dollar questions, however, are the HSD officials prepared to shoulder this fund utilisation failure? Who are going to be held accountable for the fund fiasco, and what actions will be taken against the inept officials?

The recent report has also exposed another more-than-worrying truth: Despite a series of perilous weaknesses and flaws publicized since the pandemic breakout last year, we still do not have the right people in the right positions in the health services sector. A very few policymakers of this sector have knowledge on technical issues of public health management.

However, we are once more compelled to draw immediate attention of the Prime Minister, and therefore urge the highest political authority to take appropriate action based on the latest report. The report comes more than just a wakeup call in the midst of an aggravating global pandemic. Unless the HSD goes through a massive transformation any time soon, we fear, it will not only fail to address the ever- expanding health crisis, but would be branded as an unproductive and hopeless state wing.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Health Services Division fails to utilise ADP’s allocated funds
Policy for automotive industry on the cards
Justice for Banshkhali workers
Looming food crisis among marginalised people
Set up field hospitals the quickest
Poverty rate soaring up
Have a blessed Ramadan and New Year
Crying need for ICU beds


Latest News
Housewife found dead, family claims murder
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum 2,310
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day
Oscar-nominated Bosnian film highlights Srebrenica genocide
Virus spreading fast due to new variants, 1,200 beds vacant: DGHS
Man killed over land dispute in Saltha
Arrested Khulna journalist sent to jail
Man held in Savar for murder
Regional cooperation can bolster South Asian capabilities to fight pandemic: ICCB
Child orator Rafiqul put on 4-day remand
Most Read News
VISA uncertainty for higher study aspirants of USA
Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job over Mamunul resort scandal
Eliminate communalism with the spirit of humanism
Model Swarna put on one-day remand
91 die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; 4559 cases
Circular issued extending lockdown till Apr 28
Hefazat leaders meet home minister
10,681 accused secure bail through virtual hearing from lower courts
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Rajshahi
Russia proposes making vaccine in Bangladesh: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft