Standing by the poor, and the small enterprises

Dear Sir

To give priority to life and livelihood in a combined way is very important during the ongoing extended lockdown. If too many lives are lost for livelihood, it is not desirable. But in a broader context, lockdown may never be the permanent and total solution against the current surge of Covid-19. The overall challenges are now twofold and that is: To ensure human health care and safety and sustain timely economic recovery. The main task of the concerned quarters now is to ensure that those who have suffered the most from the pandemic do not fall behind. Cash support will have to be spent even if the budget deficit is much less than the need for financial assistance for the extremely poor who have been experiencing a severe crisis in survival.



The government is now thinking of giving financial aids and incentives. Therefore initiatives to disburse stimulus package and cash support to small enterprises should get priority as large-scale industries have already been able to manage money quickly but small ones have not been helped due to various complications. It is noted that, the longer it takes to get incentive money, the more small enterprises will suffer. Money assistance needs to be given the most to those who have not secured any financial support yet.



Wares Ali Khan

Sadar, Narsingdi