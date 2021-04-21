

The significance of Zakat in our society



Charity is a great quality from a human point of view. The hadith says, "Charity is a tree of paradise which will take him to heaven" (Mishkat Sharif). This virtue is for any time but there is a special virtue for charity in Ramadan and it is good news for all Muslims who are religious and financially capable to donate.



Zakat is a very important pillar of Islam. Prayers and zakat have been mentioned in many places in the Qur'an and infinite blessings, mercy and forgiveness as well as self-purification have been promised to the loyal servants of Allah.



The lexical meaning of zakat is to be purified, to be increased manifold. In the terminology, zakat is to make a poor Muslim the owner of a share of wealth prescribed by the Shari'ah. Many people have doubts, if giving zakat apparently reduces wealth, then how does wealth increase. In fact, just as wealth becomes pure when zakat is given, so Allah becomes the custodian of that wealth, no one can harm or destroy that wealth. In fact, we do not see but feel how Allah increases wealth through zakat.



The most important of physical worship is prayer, just as the most important of financial worship is zakat. Due to their boundless importance, Allah has described these two acts of worship side by side in the Holy Qur'an. The importance of zakat in Islam is immense. Allaah mentions zakat along with salah in 72 places in the Qur'an, which proves that just as prayers are very important as physical worship, so is zakat as financial worship.



Besides, prayers and zakat are very close to each other. Many of us donate some part of the money as Zakat without settling the accounts. In fact, such donations are not considered as Zakat, they can be ordinary donations. At the time of paying zakat, the amount of nisab (accurate) has to be calculated accordingly and then the right of zakat is realized.



That is why the helpless have specified their right to the rich to lead a normal life. In the Islamic economy, zakat, fetra, sadaqa and charity are only available to the poor. In fact, these are the basic rights of the poor. Through zakat, it is possible to alleviate the sufferings of the needy, and to rehabilitate them economically. The main purpose of the zakat system in Islam is to provide peace and security in the socio-economic life of the poorest people.



Zakat maintains the economic balance between the rich and the poor in the society. The rich can set a shining example in humanitarian service by paying zakat at the end of one-fourth of their surplus wealth. In the Islamic system of distribution, if the rich give zakat to the poor for a portion of their wealth, the wealth of the poor increases a little and economic inequality is eliminated. The Prophet (PBUH) said, 'Surely Allaah has made sadaqa (zakat) obligatory on them (the rich), which will be collected from their rich and distributed among the poor.' (Bukhari and Muslim).



Hazrat Abu Bakr (RA) spent huge wealth obtained from ancestral sources and earned through business in need of Islam. His need for the future and the future of his family and children could never shrink his hand of charity. During the Tabuk campaign, in response to the call of the Messenger of Allah, the companions began to make competitive donations to meet the cost of the war. First of all, he presented all his wealth to the Messenger of Allah. Hazrat Uthman (RS) gave 900 camels, 100 horses and a large amount of cash and gold. Finally, the Prophet (PBUH) asked, O Abu Bakr! What did you leave at home? He replied, "I have left Allah and His Messenger." The charity of each of them is a shining example in the history of Islam.



The significance of Zakat in our society



Zakat can be paid at any time of the year but we chose the month of Ramadan as the best time in the hope of more rewards and virtues. Those who pay zakat must be self-sufficient. If they wish, we can also donate extra zakat. All we need is goodwill. There is no limit of charity in Islam.



If we extend a helping hand to the poor and needy by donating a little more after paying zakat this year, then just as the beneficiaries will benefit, so too the giver will have many rewards on because of the month of Ramadan. So let's perform zakat and please Almighty Allah. We stand beside the helpless people, with the money of our zakat-fetra, and then a smile will be appeared on the face of the unfortunate people.

The writer is a banker and

freelance contributor





Islam has made zakat as obligatory for Muslims to protect the interests of the poor and needy people. In Islamic economics, there are guidelines for the distribution of all kinds of wealth, and there are special guidelines for maintaining economic balance in human society through zakat. Islam does not support such a society where one class of people builds mountain of wealth, while the other class of people suffers from extreme hunger and poverty. Islam has extensively preserved the rights of the poor, through wealth distribution. The rights of the poor over the wealth of the rich have been repeatedly mentioned in the Holy Qur'an through zakat management.Charity is a great quality from a human point of view. The hadith says, "Charity is a tree of paradise which will take him to heaven" (Mishkat Sharif). This virtue is for any time but there is a special virtue for charity in Ramadan and it is good news for all Muslims who are religious and financially capable to donate.Zakat is a very important pillar of Islam. Prayers and zakat have been mentioned in many places in the Qur'an and infinite blessings, mercy and forgiveness as well as self-purification have been promised to the loyal servants of Allah.The lexical meaning of zakat is to be purified, to be increased manifold. In the terminology, zakat is to make a poor Muslim the owner of a share of wealth prescribed by the Shari'ah. Many people have doubts, if giving zakat apparently reduces wealth, then how does wealth increase. In fact, just as wealth becomes pure when zakat is given, so Allah becomes the custodian of that wealth, no one can harm or destroy that wealth. In fact, we do not see but feel how Allah increases wealth through zakat.The most important of physical worship is prayer, just as the most important of financial worship is zakat. Due to their boundless importance, Allah has described these two acts of worship side by side in the Holy Qur'an. The importance of zakat in Islam is immense. Allaah mentions zakat along with salah in 72 places in the Qur'an, which proves that just as prayers are very important as physical worship, so is zakat as financial worship.Besides, prayers and zakat are very close to each other. Many of us donate some part of the money as Zakat without settling the accounts. In fact, such donations are not considered as Zakat, they can be ordinary donations. At the time of paying zakat, the amount of nisab (accurate) has to be calculated accordingly and then the right of zakat is realized.That is why the helpless have specified their right to the rich to lead a normal life. In the Islamic economy, zakat, fetra, sadaqa and charity are only available to the poor. In fact, these are the basic rights of the poor. Through zakat, it is possible to alleviate the sufferings of the needy, and to rehabilitate them economically. The main purpose of the zakat system in Islam is to provide peace and security in the socio-economic life of the poorest people.Zakat maintains the economic balance between the rich and the poor in the society. The rich can set a shining example in humanitarian service by paying zakat at the end of one-fourth of their surplus wealth. In the Islamic system of distribution, if the rich give zakat to the poor for a portion of their wealth, the wealth of the poor increases a little and economic inequality is eliminated. The Prophet (PBUH) said, 'Surely Allaah has made sadaqa (zakat) obligatory on them (the rich), which will be collected from their rich and distributed among the poor.' (Bukhari and Muslim).Hazrat Abu Bakr (RA) spent huge wealth obtained from ancestral sources and earned through business in need of Islam. His need for the future and the future of his family and children could never shrink his hand of charity. During the Tabuk campaign, in response to the call of the Messenger of Allah, the companions began to make competitive donations to meet the cost of the war. First of all, he presented all his wealth to the Messenger of Allah. Hazrat Uthman (RS) gave 900 camels, 100 horses and a large amount of cash and gold. Finally, the Prophet (PBUH) asked, O Abu Bakr! What did you leave at home? He replied, "I have left Allah and His Messenger." The charity of each of them is a shining example in the history of Islam.This year, many helpless people, especially the poor and destitute, are facing difficulties due to the C-19 pandemic. Many are well off but have stopped earning money due to the C-19 and are therefore unable to seek help from anyone for fear of public embarrassment. They can't pay rent and many are unable to perform 'sawm' properly due to lack of food.Zakat can be paid at any time of the year but we chose the month of Ramadan as the best time in the hope of more rewards and virtues. Those who pay zakat must be self-sufficient. If they wish, we can also donate extra zakat. All we need is goodwill. There is no limit of charity in Islam.If we extend a helping hand to the poor and needy by donating a little more after paying zakat this year, then just as the beneficiaries will benefit, so too the giver will have many rewards on because of the month of Ramadan. So let's perform zakat and please Almighty Allah. We stand beside the helpless people, with the money of our zakat-fetra, and then a smile will be appeared on the face of the unfortunate people.The writer is a banker andfreelance contributor