6 more die of corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Apr 20: Six more people died of coronavirus in the division in two days.

Two more people died of the virus in the division on Monday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 442 here.

Meanwhile, some 202 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 30,218 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday noon.

He said the highest 278 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 60 died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 32 in Naogaon, 15 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 20 in Sirajganj and 12 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 26,122 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus here till Tuesday morning and 3,426 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.

