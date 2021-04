Aush paddy seed and fertiliser were distributed among 1,000 farmers



Aush paddy seed and fertiliser were distributed among 1,000 farmers on Dhamoirhat Upazila Parishad premises in Naogaon on Tuesday. Dhamoirhat Upazila Chairman Md Azhar Ali, UNO Ganapati Roy and Agriculture Officer Shapla Khatun, among others, were present during the distribution. photo: observer