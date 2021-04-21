Video
Ex-head teacher Maleka dies of corona

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Apr 20: Ex-head teacher of Government Zila School in the district Maleka Begum died of coronavirus infection on Tuesday around 11:30 am. She was 66.
She left behind two sons, two daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn her death.
Dr A T M Monjur Morshed, director of Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) said that Maleka Begum was admitted to KMCH corona ward with fever and respiratory problems on Saturday. She was shifted to ICU on Monday as her condition deteriorated.
Her namaz-e-Janaja was held on Zila School Ground premises after Asr prayer.
State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Lawmaker of Khulna-2 Constituency Sheikh Salahuddin Zewel and Zila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid in a statement expressed deep shock and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved    family.


