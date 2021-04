KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Apr 20: A mobile court in Kamalganj Upazila on Monday fined six traders Tk 23,500 for keeping their shops open defying the govt instructions.

The mobile court led by Kamalganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Ashequl Haque conducted a drive in Bhanugachh Bazar and Munshi Bazar areas and fined six traders the amount.