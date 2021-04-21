Housewife ‘commits suicide’ at Baraigram

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Apr 20: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Hafiza Khatun, 20, was the wife of Hasan Masud, a resident of Atua Village in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Babul Hossain said the couple had been at loggerheads over family issues.

However, an altercation took place in between them on Sunday night.

Following this, Hafiza took poison on Monday morning.

Sensing the matter, neighbours rescued her and took to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Hafiza dead, the UP member added.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Baraigram Police Station Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident.





