Wednesday, 21 April, 2021, 4:59 PM
Teenager drowns in Karatoa

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, Apr 20: A teenage boy drowned in the Karatoa River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified Rahul Banik, 13, son of Arun Banik, a resident of Tular Danga area under Panchagarh Municipality.
Local sources said Rahul along with his friends went to the river to take bath in the afternoon. At one stage, he went missing in the river while others managed to swim shore.
Later, locals conducted a rescue operation and recovered the body.


