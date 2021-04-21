Labour crisis hampers Boro harvesting in K’ganj

KISHOREGANJ, Apr 20: Boro harvesting is being hampered in the district due to labourer crisis.

According to field sources, famers are experiencing labourer crisis in 13 upazilas of the district. Also the labourer wage has gone up; a labourer is asking Tk 750 to 800 per day. At the same time, per mound of Boro paddy is selling at Tk 800 to 900.

Boro paddy harvesting usually begins in late April and continues till June.

But due to the labourer crisis, the farmers are uncertain about lifting their Boro paddy.

This time farmers and labourers are passing very busy time in cutting, husking, transporting and preserving straw.

Farmer Nazir Mia of Ghagra Sheikherhati Village in Mithamoin Upazila said, "We have hired day-labourers from Karimganj Chamta Ghat. They have come from Manikganj, Sherpur, Jamalpur, Mymensingh, Gopalganj and Tangail."

Echoing him another Sirajul Islam of the same village said, "We are selling paddy at Tk 800 to Tk. 950 per maund. But we have to pay Tk 750 to Tk 800 as labour wage. Besides they are given three-time meals."

But we are still not getting enough labourers to cut, transport, husk, and preserve straw, he mentioned.

According to them, farmers are getting 40 to 50 mounds paddy from one bigha of land.

Four to 10 labourers are needed only to cut paddy of one bigha; then more labourers are needed to bring paddy from fields to houses, said farmer Abul Kalam of Shingpur Village in Nikli Upazila.

"We are not getting sufficient labourers to save our ripe paddies from rain and storm", he mentioned.

"I have cut my paddy. But I am not getting more labourers to carry my produce to house," said Robindra Das of Bangalpara Village in Austagram Upazila.

He further said, "We have got sufficient paddy. But these are getting rotted in fields due to the labour shortage."

Boro paddy was cultivated on 1,66,950 hectares of land in the district this year, he mentioned, adding, "We have got bumper production."

"Most farmers have got 45 mounds to 50 mounds of paddy from per bigha of land," said Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Kishoreganj Md Saiful Alam.

He admitted, the Boro harvesting is being hampered due to shortage of labourer.

"We are not able to use combined harvesters as they need plain land. It is difficult to drive the harvester from one plot to another," he maintained.





