Wednesday, 21 April, 2021, 4:58 PM
Home Countryside

Two men murdered in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

Two men were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Chattogram and Mymensingh, on Monday.
CHATTOGRAM: A man was killed in an attack by his nephews in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Monday over a land dispute.
The deceased was identified as Ismat Ali, 55, a resident of Ward No. 9 under Boalkhali Municipality.
Local sources said Ismat Ali had been at loggerheads with his nephews over a piece of land for long.
An altercation took place among them in the morning when the disputed land was measuring. During the time, he sustained severe injuries in an attack by his rivals.
He was rescued and taken to Boalkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).
He, later, died at the CMCH in the afternoon.
Additional Superintendent of Chattogram Police Md Tarequl Islam confirmed the incident.
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A fish trader was stabbed to death by miscreants in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
Deceased Asadul Islam, 48, son of late Shamsuddin Ahmed, was a resident of Bhawaliabaju Village in the upazila.
Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhaluka Police Station Md Mahmudul Islam said Asadul went out of the house for Dhitpur Bazar in the afternoon.
On his way, a group of three miscreants allegedly led by Mehedi, 19, stabbed Asadul in Dhitpur Akandabari area, leaving him seriously injured.
Hearing his cry for help, locals rescued him and took to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
 Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers arrested two people in this connection, the OC added.


