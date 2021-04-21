17 detained on different charges in five districts

A total of 17 people including a policeman were arrested on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Noakhali, Bogura, Manikganj, Rajshahi and Bhola, in three days.

NOAKHALI: Police have detained three people in Companiganj Upazila of the district in connection with the firing and beating incidents of a local Awami League (AL) leader.

Using mobile technology, they were held from Kabirhat Bazar area in the upazila at early hours on Tuesday.

The detained men are AL leader Nazim Uddin Mikon, Juba League leader Nur Uddin Khaja, and Ekram Uddin. Of them, two are the followers of Basurhat Municipality Mayor Abdul Quader Mirza.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Companiganj Police Station (PS) Mir Jahedul Hawque Ronny said Mikon is the prime suspect of the beating incident and also a most-wanted criminal. He is an accused in seven cases, including of police assault, explosion, abduction, extortion etc.

Earlier on Monday, Nurunnabi Chowdhury, the general secretary of Companiganj Upazila Unit AL and also the Sirajpur Union Parishad chairman, sustained bullet injuries.

Miscreants shot him in his left leg and severely beat him with iron rod.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police, in separate drives, detained seven people on different charges in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.

Of the detainees, two are accused in different cases while five drug addicts.

Confirming the matter, Nandigram PS OC Kamrul Islam the detainees were produced before a court after filing of cases.

MANIKGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two persons with 150 yaba tablets from Harirampur PS area in the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are Sohel, 20, and Sohan, 22.

Manikganj RAB-4 Company Commander Senior Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Unu Mong said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Boalia Baburhat Village at around 10:45pm and detained the duo with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Harirampur PS in this connection, the senior ASP added.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) have arrested four people including a policeman for their involvement in the killing of a nursing student who was found dead in a water body near Bypass Road in the city on Friday.

Shah Makhdum PS OC Saiful Islam said a team of PBI arrested Nimai Chandra Sarkar, 43, a police constable of Rajshahi Railway Police and hailing from Ataikula in Pabna District, from Lalpur Upazila in Natore on Sunday.

After interrogation, police arrested three more people identified as Kabir Ahmed, 30, Sumon Ali, 34 and microbus driver Abdur Rahman, 25 from different areas in the district for assisting Nimai in the murder.

Earlier, police on Friday recovered the body of Nanika Rani Rai, 24, kept in a drum, from a water body in the city's Bypass area.

Nanika Rani Rai hailed from Milonpur area in Sadar Upazila of Thakurgaon. She was also a student of the Nursing Institute at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital.

Nanika used to live in a mess in Pathanpara area in the city and worked as a nurse at a private clinic.

During Interrogation, Nimai said he had developed an extra-marital affair affair with Nanika 6 to 7 years back.

Nanika used to pressurise him to marry her but he could not do it as Nimai is also a husband of a police constable.

On April 6, Nimai rented a house in Terokhadia area in the city where he along with others killed Nanika. Later, they dumped the body to the water body.

Police also seized the microbus used in the killing after citing a CCTV footage, the OC added.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: Police have arrested a young man in Char Fasson Upazila of the district for allegedly posting distorted photo of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on social media.

Shahin Alam Mohammadi was arrested from his house in Kachchapia Village under Charmanika Union in the upazila on Sunday night.

Dakkhin Aicha PS OC (Investigation) Milan Kumar Biswas said Shahin posted a distorted picture of the Prime Minister on his Facebook profile on April 14.

As the picture on social media came to the notice of the authorities concerned, police arrested him.

Legal action would be taken in this connection, the OC added.











