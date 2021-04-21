Two men found dead in two districts

Two men were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Munshiganj, on Monday.

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a man from a pond in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 32, could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raninagar Police Station (PS) Shahin Akanda said locals spotted the body inside a drum floating in a pond in Meria area under Mirat Union in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Filing of a case with Raninagar PS is underway in this connection, the OC added.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered the body of a fruits trader beside the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Liton Matubbar, 48, a resident of Balashur area in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Liton left the house in the morning for Dhaka with Tk 1 lakh to buy fruits.

After few hours, local spotted his body beside the expressway in Umpara area and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members following their request.

Police primarily assumed that he might have died of cardiac arrest.

Sreepur PS OC Md Hedayetul Islam confirmed the incident.







