6 killed in road mishaps in three districts

Six people including a minor boy and a bank official were killed and eight others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Faridpur, Munshiganj and Mymensingh, in two days.

FARIDPUR: Two people were killed and five others injured as a pickup van rammed into a three-wheeler, locally known as Mahindra, in Nagarkanda Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as the Mahindra driver Abul Bashar Bepari, 35, a resident of Shaildubi Village, and Kamrul Sheikh, 33, son of Purura Village in Saltha Upazila of the district.

Local sources said a pickup van hit a Mahindra from Talmar area on the Faridpur-Barishal Highway in the morning, leaving the duo dead on the spot and five others injured. Being informed, police rescued injured and sent them to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhanga Highway Police Station (PS) Mohammad Omar Faruque confirmed the incident.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A minor boy was killed and three others were injured in separate road accidents in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Monday.

A minor boy was killed in a road accident in the upazila on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Lavlu Sheikh, 8, son of Md Sohel Sheikh, a resident of Pranshan Dighirpar Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a battery-run easy-bike hit Lavlu in Pranshan Dighirpar area at around 9:30am, while he was going to a nearby shop, which left him seriously injured.

Injured Lavlu was rushed to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Lavlu died on the way to Dhaka.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Sreenagar PS OC Md Hedayetul Islam Bhuiyan confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, three people were injured in a road accident in Sreenagar Upazila of the district in the morning.

Of the injured, two are identified as Tuhin, 28, son of Sentu Bhuiyan, and Shimul, 20, son of Yunus Ali, residents of Louhajang Upazila.

Local sources said a pickup van overturned after losing its control over the steering in Chhanbari Harpara area on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway at around 11:30am, which left the trio seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred two people to Dhaka for better treatment.

Sreenagar Fire Service Station Officer Dewan Azad Hossain confirmed the incident.

MYMENSINGH: Three people including a bank official were killed in separate road accidents in the city on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Jobayer Ahmed Bulbul, 40, principal officer of Phulpur Branch of Sonali Bank, Sujon Mia, 28, and Sumon Mia, 13, hailing from Muktijudhha Palli in the city.

Quoting the locals, Kotwali PS OC (Investigation) Md Faruq Hossain said a sand-laden truck hit a motorcycle carrying Sujon and Sumon in Mashkanda area at around 9:15pm, leaving Sujon dead on the spot and Sumon seriously injured.

Injured Sumon was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

However, police seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Earlier, a motorcycle carrying Jobayer Ahmed Bulbul collided head-on with another in Khagdohor area in the evening, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to MMCH, where he died at night while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to MMCH morgue for autopsies.





