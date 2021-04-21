Video
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021, 4:58 PM
Home Foreign News

Cuba gets new leader Diaz-Canel as last Castro retires

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

HAVANA, Apr 20: Cuba marked the end of an era Monday with the official transfer of power from the Castro clan, in charge for six decades, to the communist country's first civilian leader, Miguel Diaz-Canel.
The transition, while hugely symbolic, is unlikely to result in dramatic policy shifts in the one-party system that Diaz-Canel, 60, has vowed to safeguard.
"The most revolutionary thing within the Revolution is to always defend the party, in the same way that the party should be the greatest defender of the Revolution," he said on Monday.
Diaz-Canel added the outgoing leader, 89-year-old Raul Castro, would still be consulted on "strategic decisions."    -AFP



