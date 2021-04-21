Greta Thunberg backs Covid vaccine inequity fight

GENEVA, Apr 20: Greta Thunberg slammed the "tragedy" of vaccine inequity as the Swedish climate campaigner called Monday for the world's most vulnerable to be prioritised for Covid-19 jabs.

The 18-year-old donated 100,000 euros ($120,000) from her foundation to the Covax scheme for global access to Covid-19 jabs.

The donation to the World Health Organization (WHO) Foundation -- from money accrued through awards, prizes and book royalties -- will support the purchase of vaccines destined for the most vulnerable populations and health workers in some of the world's poorest countries. "The international community must do more to address the tragedy that is vaccine inequity," Thunberg said.

"We have the means at our disposal to correct the great imbalance that exists around the world today in the fight against Covid-19. Just as with the climate crisis, we must help those who are the most vulnerable first." -AFP







