Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021, 4:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum 2,310       Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day      
Home Sports

Tuchel backs Chelsea to make 'right decisions' amid Super League fury

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

LONDON, APRIL 20: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel insists his club will make the "right decisions" over their role in the controversial breakaway European Super League.
The Blues were one of six Premier League clubs to sign up to the widely criticised new tournament, which would see the participants leave the Champions League but not their domestic competitions.
Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal are the other English teams involved.
Branded as a cynical money-grab and already triggering threats of legal action and bans, the Super League is one of the most explosive stories in football history.
As a Chelsea employee, Tuchel was placed in a difficult position when asked for his opinion on the incendiary scheme at a press conference on Monday ahead of Tuesday's Premier League clash with Brighton.
The German, hired in January to replace the sacked Frank Lampard, said it was too early to judge if the plan was a good idea, but insisted he trusted Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's judgement.
"I've know since yesterday (Sunday) but I am here to be in the hardest competition, it's why I came here, to play the toughest competitions in Europe," Tuchel told reporters.
"As you know, I don't get around the subjects around us. I was hoping to talk about Manchester City and Brighton but it's not the case.
"I am part of this club and I trust this club to make the right decisions. I think it's too early to judge everything and it's not my part.
"On my badge it says that everyone has to play their role. My role is to coach, be focused, and we've got another game tomorrow."
Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan Inter Milan and Juventus would also take part in the Super League, with other teams to be decided later.
The idea has been fuelled by leading clubs' frustration at UEFA's refusal to give them more control and money from the Champions League.
Tuchel, who led Paris Saint-Germain to the Champions League final last season, called for calm as anger at the plan mounted across the world.
"Everyone wishes for a calm atmosphere and situation to have full focus. Do we have it? Maybe not. But it's clearly our choice if we get influence, read too much about it, get lost in sports politics," Tuchel said.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tuchel backs Chelsea to make 'right decisions' amid Super League fury
Barty sees Roland Garros return as a 'fresh start'
Everton accuse rivals of 'preposterous arrogance' over Super League plan
Liverpool and Leeds share spoils amid Super League protests
FIFA vows 'consequences' for Super League clubs as backlash intensifies
Sri Lanka Cricket's Coach Education goes Digital
Sri Lanka turn to speed for a Test lift
BFF divulges media and procurement committees


Latest News
Housewife found dead, family claims murder
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum 2,310
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day
Oscar-nominated Bosnian film highlights Srebrenica genocide
Virus spreading fast due to new variants, 1,200 beds vacant: DGHS
Man killed over land dispute in Saltha
Arrested Khulna journalist sent to jail
Man held in Savar for murder
Regional cooperation can bolster South Asian capabilities to fight pandemic: ICCB
Child orator Rafiqul put on 4-day remand
Most Read News
VISA uncertainty for higher study aspirants of USA
Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job over Mamunul resort scandal
Eliminate communalism with the spirit of humanism
Model Swarna put on one-day remand
91 die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; 4559 cases
Circular issued extending lockdown till Apr 28
Hefazat leaders meet home minister
10,681 accused secure bail through virtual hearing from lower courts
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Rajshahi
Russia proposes making vaccine in Bangladesh: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft