Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021, 4:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum 2,310       Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day      
Home Sports

Everton accuse rivals of 'preposterous arrogance' over Super League plan

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

LONDON, APRIL 20: Everton have condemned the "preposterous arrogance" of the "big six" Premier League clubs who are involved in plans to set up a European Super League.
The club's neighbours Liverpool have joined Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham and six clubs from continental Europe in signing up for a breakaway competition.
Everton's board of directors on Tuesday issued a strongly worded statement, branding the rebels selfish and urging them to withdraw their proposals.
"Six clubs acting entirely in their own interests," it said. "Six clubs tarnishing the reputation of our league and the game.
"Six clubs choosing to disrespect every other club with whom they sit around the Premier League table."
Everton said the fierce backlash from fans was "understandable and deserved".
"This preposterous arrogance is not wanted anywhere in football outside of the clubs that have drafted this plan," it said.
"On behalf of everyone associated with Everton, we respectfully ask that the proposals are immediately withdrawn and that the private meetings and subversive practices that have brought our beautiful game to possibly its lowest-ever position in terms of trust end now."
A fan protest is planned outside Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Brighton later on Tuesday.
"These plans are the latest in an alarming and growing list of clandestine attempts from a small group of clubs whose actions would be wiping out close to 150 years of football's tradition, competition, and sporting progress through merit," Brighton said in a statement.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to host a meeting of football chiefs and fans' representatives on Tuesday to discuss the proposed new competition.
An emergency Premier League meeting involving the 14 clubs not involved in the Super League plans is also set to take place.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tuchel backs Chelsea to make 'right decisions' amid Super League fury
Barty sees Roland Garros return as a 'fresh start'
Everton accuse rivals of 'preposterous arrogance' over Super League plan
Liverpool and Leeds share spoils amid Super League protests
FIFA vows 'consequences' for Super League clubs as backlash intensifies
Sri Lanka Cricket's Coach Education goes Digital
Sri Lanka turn to speed for a Test lift
BFF divulges media and procurement committees


Latest News
Housewife found dead, family claims murder
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum 2,310
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day
Oscar-nominated Bosnian film highlights Srebrenica genocide
Virus spreading fast due to new variants, 1,200 beds vacant: DGHS
Man killed over land dispute in Saltha
Arrested Khulna journalist sent to jail
Man held in Savar for murder
Regional cooperation can bolster South Asian capabilities to fight pandemic: ICCB
Child orator Rafiqul put on 4-day remand
Most Read News
VISA uncertainty for higher study aspirants of USA
Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job over Mamunul resort scandal
Eliminate communalism with the spirit of humanism
Model Swarna put on one-day remand
91 die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; 4559 cases
Circular issued extending lockdown till Apr 28
Hefazat leaders meet home minister
10,681 accused secure bail through virtual hearing from lower courts
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Rajshahi
Russia proposes making vaccine in Bangladesh: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft