

Sri Lanka Cricket's Coach Education goes Digital

"The new app enables coaches to continue to engage with their coach educators in a way that's most valuable to them. It is another value-add program that we are pleased to introduce on behalf of Sri Lanka Cricket,' said Mr. Jerome Jayaratne, Chief Cricket Operation Officer of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC)

The newly built app consists of Education Articles, Online Classroom facilities, Skill Video Library, Coaching pathway, information on Upcoming Coach Education Programs and more.

"Our platform was developed to digitally connect all coaches to uplift their knowledge and to track own development with technology accessible to every coach, anywhere," said Mr. Heshan De Mel, Head of Coach Education Unit of the SLC.

The app enables coaches to receive feedback from their Coach Educators and Trainers, whilst all details are automatically stored within the individual profiles for continuous measurement and improvement.

"As our coaches seek continuity in the absence of face-to-face coach education, we're taking our technology a step further by visualizing Coach Education Curriculum and Coach Development in general." said Mr. Tharaka Samaratunga, High Performance Coach Educator of Sri Lanka Cricket.















Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) launched a 'Coach Education App' thus introducing one of the most sought after Digital facilities to help its coaches develop and enhance their knowledge at the comfort of their own home using a mobile or a personal computer."The new app enables coaches to continue to engage with their coach educators in a way that's most valuable to them. It is another value-add program that we are pleased to introduce on behalf of Sri Lanka Cricket,' said Mr. Jerome Jayaratne, Chief Cricket Operation Officer of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC)The newly built app consists of Education Articles, Online Classroom facilities, Skill Video Library, Coaching pathway, information on Upcoming Coach Education Programs and more."Our platform was developed to digitally connect all coaches to uplift their knowledge and to track own development with technology accessible to every coach, anywhere," said Mr. Heshan De Mel, Head of Coach Education Unit of the SLC.The app enables coaches to receive feedback from their Coach Educators and Trainers, whilst all details are automatically stored within the individual profiles for continuous measurement and improvement."As our coaches seek continuity in the absence of face-to-face coach education, we're taking our technology a step further by visualizing Coach Education Curriculum and Coach Development in general." said Mr. Tharaka Samaratunga, High Performance Coach Educator of Sri Lanka Cricket.