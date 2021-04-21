Video
Home Sports

BFF divulges media and procurement committees

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Tuesday has divulged full member committees for media and procurement. A press release from the federation disclosed that.
The new committee for media has Zakir Hossain as chairperson with Manjur Alam Manju as deputy chairperson while the members are Masud Rana, Rezaur Rahman Sinha, Riyad Mahmud, ANM Mazharul Islam, Gazi Sarwar Hossain Babu, Zillur Rahman and Mahmudul Ahsan Murad.
The newly announced seven-member BFF procurement committee has Abdur Rahim as chairperson. The members of the committee are Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohi, Ilia's Hossain, Mohidur Rahman Miraz, Gazi Shafiqur Rahman, Quamrul Hasan Hilton and Asadujjaman Mithu.
The other committees will be announced later.
The governing body of World Football had instructed Bangladesh FF to be more transparent in its procurement processes. There was a rumour in the air that FIFA suspended a few allowances for BFF due to inconsistency in its procurement processes. But the federation officials denied any such allegations and claimed that the federation had no problem with FIFA or any governing body of football and had received regular allowances.
But the federation said that they would be more transparent in their process as per FIFA guideline. The new committee for procurement is a step for that.





