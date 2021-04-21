Video
Home Sports

Mominul expects pacers to play crucial role in first Test

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque believes that the pacers role will be crucial in determining the result of the first Test, beginning tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
"Sometimes there is some unpredictability about the pitch. I will be able to answer this question tomorrow or the day after [whether the pitch will be pace friendly]. But yes I think the pacers will play a big role in this match," Mominul said during a video conference with the reporters today.
In a picture that the Sri Lankan Cricket Board released yesterday, Sri Lankan coach Mickey Arthur and captain Dimukh Karunaratne were seen watching Pallekele's wicket as the 22 yards of the field were entirely covered in green. In cricket, it is called 'grassy wicket' in which pacers generally thrive intriguingly.
After the scene of the pitch was unleashed, many cricketers immediately thought that the seaming condition was awaiting in the first Test at Pallekele.
However, no matter how pace-friendly the wicket is, it will start to break after two or three days, according to Mominul.
He said, the spinners will also be able to take advantage from there after two or three days. And Shakib Al Hasan could have led Bangladesh from the front in this mission.
But Shakib is currently in India to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. In his absence, captain Mominul Haque made it clear that the Bangladesh management would have to face a torrid time to form the final squad.
'Shakib Bhai (Shakib Al Hasan) is the number one all-rounder in the world. He is an effective player for the team for any format of cricket. If he is not in the team, it is natural we will struggle with the combination. Of course we will miss him. But whoever is in the team, everyone has the ability to do well. It is a good opportunity for anyone, who will replace Shakib Bhai, to contribute to the team."     -BSS


