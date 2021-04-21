Video
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021
Sports

Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2021

Tigers squad for 1st Test announced, Shoriful newbie

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Tigers squad for 1st Test announced, Shoriful newbie

Tigers squad for 1st Test announced, Shoriful newbie

The 1st of the two-match Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is going to kick start today. BCB announced the 15-man squad for the Test on Tuesday keeping uncapped Shoriful Islam in the squad.
Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Saif Hassan and Yasir Ali Chowdhury, are the specialist batsmen, while Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam are the quicks. Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hassan Miraza are the spinning weapons for Mominul.
Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Shohidul Islam, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan and Nayeem Hasan were dropped from the squad.
Earlier, a 21-member Bangladesh squad left home for Sri Lanka on April 12 and performed three-day obligatory quarantine in Sri Lanka. They tented in Katunayake for four days where they spent couple of days in a conditioning camp followed by a two-day intra-squad practice match.

SQUAD
Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam.


