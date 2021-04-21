Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021, 4:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum 2,310       Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day      
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2021

Tigers take on SL today capitalizing P Sara Oval's memory

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's Taijul Islam (C) bowls during a practice session ahead of their first test match against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Tuesday. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's Taijul Islam (C) bowls during a practice session ahead of their first test match against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Tuesday. photo: AFP

Much waited Bangladesh- Sri Lanka series is finally going to role on the ground today. Two sides will lock the horns in the 1st of the two-match World Test Championship matches at Pallekele Cricket Stadium. The match will commence at 10:30am (BST).
Bangladesh played their last Test in Sri Lanka in  2017 and ended the series with a win despite losing the 1st Test. The Test they won at P. Sara Oval was the 100th Test match of Bangladesh. Guests must be pondering for repeating the happy memory to break the jinx.
Tigers' tent will definitely quake to set the best combination sans the sharpest weapons like Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. Both the star players are now in India to play IPL matches.
Tamim Iqbal and Shadman Islam are the openers followed by Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das are the names for front line batting order.
Spinner duo Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hassan Miraz will join with speedsters Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Abu Jayed Rahi. Ebadot will remain sideline if Bangladesh think tank prefers to award a Test cap to Shoriful Islam.
Dimuth Karunaratne led Sri Lanka in the contrary, are clearly favourite at their home. Comeback of veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews strengthen hosts more. Besides, proven performers like Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga and Suranga Lakmal make a compact playing eleven for Sri Lanka.
Grassy wicket at Pallekele indicates the domination of pacers and speedsters will get swing and bounce in the earlier and later parts of the day's game. So, toss winning captain must prefer to bowl first to utilise the advantage of early wicket. Weather forecast is showing clear sky over the Kandy in all five days of the match.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tuchel backs Chelsea to make 'right decisions' amid Super League fury
Barty sees Roland Garros return as a 'fresh start'
Everton accuse rivals of 'preposterous arrogance' over Super League plan
Liverpool and Leeds share spoils amid Super League protests
FIFA vows 'consequences' for Super League clubs as backlash intensifies
Sri Lanka Cricket's Coach Education goes Digital
Sri Lanka turn to speed for a Test lift
BFF divulges media and procurement committees


Latest News
Housewife found dead, family claims murder
Fitra fixed at minimum Tk 70, maximum 2,310
Covid-19: 95 deaths, 4280 cases, 7072 recoveries in a day
Oscar-nominated Bosnian film highlights Srebrenica genocide
Virus spreading fast due to new variants, 1,200 beds vacant: DGHS
Man killed over land dispute in Saltha
Arrested Khulna journalist sent to jail
Man held in Savar for murder
Regional cooperation can bolster South Asian capabilities to fight pandemic: ICCB
Child orator Rafiqul put on 4-day remand
Most Read News
VISA uncertainty for higher study aspirants of USA
Sonargaon OC Rafiqul loses job over Mamunul resort scandal
Eliminate communalism with the spirit of humanism
Model Swarna put on one-day remand
91 die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; 4559 cases
Circular issued extending lockdown till Apr 28
Hefazat leaders meet home minister
10,681 accused secure bail through virtual hearing from lower courts
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ in Rajshahi
Russia proposes making vaccine in Bangladesh: Momen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft