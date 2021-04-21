Tigers take on SL today capitalizing P Sara Oval's memory



Bangladesh's Taijul Islam (C) bowls during a practice session ahead of their first test match against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Tuesday. photo: AFP

Bangladesh played their last Test in Sri Lanka in 2017 and ended the series with a win despite losing the 1st Test. The Test they won at P. Sara Oval was the 100th Test match of Bangladesh. Guests must be pondering for repeating the happy memory to break the jinx.

Tigers' tent will definitely quake to set the best combination sans the sharpest weapons like Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. Both the star players are now in India to play IPL matches.

Tamim Iqbal and Shadman Islam are the openers followed by Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das are the names for front line batting order.

Spinner duo Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hassan Miraz will join with speedsters Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Abu Jayed Rahi. Ebadot will remain sideline if Bangladesh think tank prefers to award a Test cap to Shoriful Islam.

Dimuth Karunaratne led Sri Lanka in the contrary, are clearly favourite at their home. Comeback of veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews strengthen hosts more. Besides, proven performers like Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga and Suranga Lakmal make a compact playing eleven for Sri Lanka.

Grassy wicket at Pallekele indicates the domination of pacers and speedsters will get swing and bounce in the earlier and later parts of the day's game. So, toss winning captain must prefer to bowl first to utilise the advantage of early wicket. Weather forecast is showing clear sky over the Kandy in all five days of the match.







