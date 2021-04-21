We came to Sri Lanka to win Test match: Mominul



Bangladesh's cricket captain Mominul Haque throws a ball during a practice session ahead of their first test match against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on April 20, 2021. photo: AFP

Bangladesh is here in Sri Lanka now for a two-match Test series, with the first match beginning tomorrow (Wednesday) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

The result against West Indies and the recent drubbing at the hands of New Zealand in limited over series put Bangladesh cricket in jeopardized state but particularly the pressure on Test captain Mominul Haque is immense, considering the stat that he led the side to only one victory in six matches.

Nonetheless ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka, Mominul Haque played down the pressure factor, saying that they are not in pressure for what happened in the past, rather they want to focus on the present and put their best to earn the best result.

"If you talk about pressure, I will say, I am not in pressure. My team is also not in pressure," he said during a video conference with reporters today.

"We are here to win the matches. We'll try our best to win the matches and that's it. We know Sri Lanka is obviously in a good position given they are playing at their own den. At the same time, we couldn't play well in the last two Test matches. But as I said earlier, there's no point in thinking about the past in cricket. If we can keep our process right and play well in five days in a row, we will win the game."

Bangladesh reached the Island nation on April 12 after which they maintained a three-day room quarantine. Then they played an inter-squad two-day practice game.

Mominul said the preparation might not be considered as the best but they still had taken good preparation for the series.

"You can't give up the hopes. You have to live on the hopes," he said of the expectation of the series, adding that "We are not here to participate only. I think if you come for it, it is better not to play."

"Wherever you go, no matter how bad the situation, or no matter how bad you play, try again and you have to have that hope to win. You have to have that desire. And with that, we'll get down on the field tomorrow." -BSS









