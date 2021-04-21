Video
Wednesday, 21 April, 2021, 4:56 PM
Home Back Page

Cop suspended over scuffle with youth during lockdown at Feni

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

FENI, Apr 20: A sub-inspector of Feni Model Police Station, who was seen involved in a scuffle with a young man in a viral video footage, has been suspended.
Additional Superintendent of Police Mainul Islam said SI Jashomanto Majumdar has been closed to the district police lines over the issue on Monday night,
In the video clip record of 3 minute 38 seconds, it is seen that a rickshaw passenger locked into an altercation with some policemen while police halted the rickshaw in front of Feni Model High School during the countrywide lockdown.
The policemen, including SI Jashomanto, intercepted the young man and asked the reason of coming out of home without wearing a mask.
At one stage, the policemen were seen forcing the youth to get down from the rickshaw.
Then the furious youth started to scold police. A scuffle took place between police and the man when policemen tried to handcuff him. However, police detained the youth after the scuffle.
Contacted, Mosharraf Hossain Riyad, president of Motabi union unit Chhatra League, said the man has been identified as Shahid and an activist of Chhatra League.
Nizam Uddin, officer-in-charge of Feni Model Police Station, said, "The youth who was detained has a mental illness." However, police later released Shahid.



