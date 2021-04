Al Jazeera report on Bhasan Char false, part of it has vindictive approach: FM

UK to cut emissions by more than three-quarters by 2035: Reports

People crowd and wait for bus and other means of transport

Cop suspended over scuffle with youth during lockdown at Feni

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation distributes relief materials among jobless people at Sadarghat in the capital on Tuesday amid the countrywide lockdown. photo : Observer

