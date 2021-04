Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka and Barishal divisions and it may continue, Met office said on Tuesday.

The heat wave is also sweeping over the regions of Bogura, Naogaon, Sirajganj, Khulna, Mongla, Satkhira, Jashore and Rangamati, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said.

Besides, severe heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Chuadanga and Kushtia, BMD added. -UNB