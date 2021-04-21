IEA warns 5pc rise of CO2 emissions

PARIS, Apr 20: The IEA predicts that carbon dioxide emissions may rise to 33 billion tonnes in 2021 - the second largest rise in emissions ever. Global carbon emissions are set to leap by 5 p.c marking the biggest single improve in additional than a decade because the financial rebound from the coronavirus pandemic is "anything but sustainable" for the local weather.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) printed on Tuesday its annual Global Energy Review predicting that carbon dioxide emissions would rise to 33 billion tonnes this yr, up 1.5 billion tonnes from 2020 ranges.

While CO2 emissions are expected to remain below their 2019 level, the IEA expects global energy demand to surpass its 2019 level, with both gas and coal rising above pre-pandemic levels.

"Global carbon emissions are set to jump by 1.5 billion tonnes this year -- driven by the resurgence of coal use in the power sector," the IEA's Executive Director, Fatih Birol, was quoted as saying in a statement. -AFP







