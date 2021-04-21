Video
Home Back Page

Al Jazeera report on Bhasan Char false, part of it has vindictive approach: FM

Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday trashed Al Jazeera's latest report on Bhasan Char saying it is based on false information and part of its "vindictive approach" towards Muslim majority countries.
"They're doing it fromday one. Their aim is to confuse people with false information," he told UNB.
The Foreign Minister said it is Al Jazeera's "vindictive approach" towards any Muslim government, specially against the countries which are doing well.
The Qatar-based media reported that aid agencies warned that with the cyclone season fast approaching, a group of Rohingya refugees on Bhashan Char could be stranded and face food shortages when severe storms strike.
The Foreign Minister said some people were interviewed in the report and their faces were covered.
"It's their job to run false news. So, nothing to say about it," said the Foreign Minister.
On the technical team's observation on Bhasan Char, the Foreign Minister earlier said that "They've a very good and positive observation. Concisely, they've given a positive observation."
He said they will hand over a 10-page report based on their observation and they have already submitted a two-page synopsis.
An 18-member UN delegation visited Bhasan Char in March to take a first-hand view of the housing facility for 100,000 Rohingyas.
In their two-page synopsis, the team pointed out three points - education for Rohingya children, increasing height of the embankments and better communication system.
Dr Momen said Bangladesh has no problem in providing education to Rohingyas but it has to be in Myanmar language.
"Rohingyas will have to go back to Myanmar. So, education in Myanmar curriculum will help Rohingyas integrate in their society easily once they return to home," he said.
Regarding further increasing the height of the embankments, Dr Momen said they will certainly do it for their own needs.    -UNB


