3 killed, 10 hurt as lorry ploughs into Cumilla restaurant

CUMILLA, Apr 20: At least three people were killed and 10 others injured after a lorry crashed into a roadside restaurant in the Atgram area of Chauddagramupazila in Cumilla on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Alamgir Hossain, 27, helper of the truck driver, Peyar Ahmed, 35, a motorcyclist and Rasel Mia, 38, driver of the lorry.

Officer-in-Charge of Chauddagram Police Station Suvoranjan Chakma said the Dhaka-bound lorry crashed into the restaurant after hitting a truck, a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw.

Three people were killed on the spot and 10 others were injured, the OC said. The bodies were sent to a hospital morgue for autopsy, he added. Road accidents in Bangladesh claim hundreds of lives every year.

At least 484 people were killed and 673 others injured in as many as 427 road accidents in January this year.

According to Road Safety Foundation (RSF), the accident rate increased by 25.58 percent while fatalities rose by 8.76 percent in January compared to the same period last year. At least 445 lives were lost in 340 road accidents in January 2020, according to RSF.

In a report released in February last year, the World Bank said Bangladesh needs to invest an estimated $7.8 billion over the next decade to halve its road crash fatalities. -UNB







