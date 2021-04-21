CID to seek remand for Mamunul in another case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will seek remand for Mamunul Haque, joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam, showing him arrested in another case filed over Narayanganj incident.

Additional Inspector General of CID Barrister Mahbubur Rahman said this at a press conference on Tuesday.

On Monday, a Dhaka court placed Mamunul Huque on a seven-day remand in a criminal case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station.







