CID to seek remand for Mamunul in another case
Published : Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM Count : 30
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will seek remand for Mamunul Haque, joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam, showing him arrested in another case filed over Narayanganj incident.
Additional Inspector General of CID Barrister Mahbubur Rahman said this at a press conference on Tuesday.
On Monday, a Dhaka court placed Mamunul Huque on a seven-day remand in a criminal case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station.