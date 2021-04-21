Russia proposes manufacturing vaccine in Bangladesh: Momen

Russia has proposed to manufacture its 'Sputnik' COVID-19 vaccine in Bangladesh in collaboration with the local pharmaceuticals under a co-production arrangement while Bangladesh is searching other sources apart from India to get the much demanded inoculation.

"We agreed with them (Russia) in co-production (of vaccine) … though it's not finalized yet," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said in a recent interview here.

Dr Momen said Moscow gave the proposal to manufacture its vaccine here as currently Russia does not have that much production capacity to export its vaccine to Bangladesh.

As per the proposal, Russia will give the technology and Bangladeshi pharmaceutical companies will produce the Sputnik vaccine here, he said.

"If things go well … It will be cheap and hopefully it will be better," he added.

Recently, India has also approved the use of Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, as the country faces vaccine shortages amid an intensifying second wave of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

After fearing that India could get run out of vaccine for its own citizens while its opposition leaders demanding an immediate moratorium on the export of vaccines, Dhaka started vigorously hunting for other sources including China for getting the high demanded inoculation.

The minister said Bangladesh didn't show much interest about Chinese vaccine earlier as their vaccine is not approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

"But, now we are keeping open all options to get vaccine," Momen said.

However, he said, China has informed Bangladesh that they would not be able to export any vaccine before December as they have already given commitment to other countries to supply their vaccine. -Agencies







